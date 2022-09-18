Man and woman shot and killed in west Phoenix home

Police said that detectives are investigating the scene, but information is limited at this time.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a man and a woman following a shooting near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix. Police have not confirmed the exact time of the shooting.

At this time, authorities were only able to confirm that a man and a woman had been found with gunshot wounds in the back of a residence in the area.

Both people died of their injuries on the scene.

Officials have not released the identities of the deceased or further details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

A police spokesman said that more information can be expected as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

