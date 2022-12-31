Police: Shooting in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead

Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting in west Phoenix and police are still searching for the suspect, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers were called to the area of 102nd Avenue and Payson Road early Saturday morning for reports that a man had been shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by first responders where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and detectives are working to identify them, police said.

The investigation is still underway, and some details may change as we learn more. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

