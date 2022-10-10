Woman dies after being shot while riding in car in west Phoenix

Police said the woman was a passenger in a car with a man and three children.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after the car she was in was shot at early Monday morning, Phoenix police said.

According to police, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they learned a woman had been a passenger in a car that was shot at near 32nd Avenue and McDowell Road. A man and three children were in the car with her but weren't injured.

The woman reportedly died from her injuries on scene.

Authorities said they were directed to a home in the area where the person or people responsible for the shooting were believed to be last seen.

Officials are working to obtain a warrant and are expected to have more information later in the day, a police spokesman said.

