Winslow man accused of killing another man at Coconino County campsite during altercation

Chad Lapointe of Winslow was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of another man at a campsite in Forest Lakes.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a report of an altercation at a campsite near the Mogollon Rim Visitor Center over the weekend.

When the deputy arrived, a man and woman in a white truck flagged him down near the entrance to the camping area.

The man and woman were soon identified as 27-year-old Chad Lapointe and 25-year-old Simon Franklin. They said they were camping with Simon's brother 27-year-old Brandon Franklin.

Investigators said there was an altercation between Chad and Simon, and Brandon at the campsite, during which Chad physically fought with Brandon.

Brandon died on the scene from injuries from the fight.

Chad was arrested and taken to Coconino County Jail in Flagstaff and he faces charges of second-degree murder.