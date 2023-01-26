Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman

Vanessa Urbina, 22, was visiting San Diego when a man suspected of driving under the influence hit and killed her.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina.

The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.

Then, a man drove into them. San Diego authorities allege he was driving under the influence.

Vanessa died on impact. Her 24-year-old boyfriend got pinned under the suspect’s truck. He was taken to a hospital where he had undergone two surgeries and remains Wednesday.

“Totally unfair,” said Eduardo Urbina. “She was one of the nicest people ever. She didn’t deserve this.”

Vanessa was Eduardo's only sibling.

“She was older than me, but she’s smaller than me, so I call her my baby sister,” he said.

Vanessa was a full-time student at Mesa Community College and was studying to be a nurse, the brother said. She hoped to soon marry her boyfriend of six years.

“Her soul spoke to you,” Eduardo said. “It was a nice, kind soul. There never was a dull moment around my sister. She always had you laughing in some kind of way. Just a bright person who always made your day better.”

Eduardo said Vanessa was an amazing aunt to his three-year-old daughter who she called her ‘mini-me.’

“She loved her,” Eduardo said. “She treated her like that was her child. They did everything together.”

On the night of the crash police arrested 22-year-old Nestor Hernandez. He was arraigned Wednesday on one count of gross vehicular manslaughter with allegations of causing great bodily injury to a second victim.

Vanessa's family hopes this tragedy will serve as a reminder for others.

"It's not worth to go out, drink and drive, and damage everyone's life just for one night," Eduardo said. "It's not worth it."

The family is fundraising for funeral expenses and hopes to lay Vanessa to rest in Maricopa. You can help donate here.

