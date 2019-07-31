CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Two bodies were found along two different Casa Grande roads Wednesday morning and police believe the deaths may be related to weather.

Police are investigating the two deaths as separate incidents.

One is a male found near Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Val Vista Boulevard around 6 a.m.

"Possibly, and this is speculation, of course, the weather last night was rain and thunderstorms," Casa Grande Police officer Thomas Anderson said.

Police say he was found in an area known for flooding and fast-moving water during rainstorms, like the storm that passed through the area Tuesday night.

The other was a female found around 6:45 a.m. near trees on Pinal Avenue at Ghost Ranch Road.

“There wasn’t much of a wet or watery or muddy area like there was with the first situation," Anderson said, "so more likely it was a heat-related issue.”

Investigators say this speculation at this point and they will have to wait for a medical examiner's report to determine the cause of death in both instances.

Neither person has been identified.

Both deaths are under investigation.

This is a developing story, we will update with new information as it becomes available.