PHOENIX — Law enforcement took a man into custody on the I-10 near Watson Road after a pursuit that began in Phoenix led to the West Valley.

According to the U.S. Marshals, the driver is wanted on a felony warrant out of Utah.

U.S. Marshals say the driver was on supervised release. But it's unknown how long he has been in the Phoenix-area.

The warrant goes back to a 2012 forgery and theft case, Marshals say.

The driver fled law enforcement on the busy I-10 freeway through most of the West Valley. The chase ended just before 12:30 p.m. at Watson Road.

People continued to drive eastbound on I-10 as the pursuit happened westbound.

The chase ended when a law enforcement driver in an unmarked truck pulled a pit maneuver, spinning the fleeing Jeep. Trucks surrounded the vehicle and pulled a man out of the driver's seat. He was taken into custody.

I-10 was closed westbound, but later reopened.

Watch the significant moments of the chase here.