WATCH: Phoenix police rescue baby during violent standoff

Police have released new video footage of the intense standoff on Feb. 11 that injured nine police officers outside a home near 54th Avenue and Elwood Street.

PHOENIX — New body-worn camera footage released by Phoenix police shows the moments when officers rescued an infant during a violent, lengthy standoff with a shooter earlier this month.

The videos reveal the multiple attempts officers made to rescue a baby left on the doorstep of a residence where Morris Jones, 36, allegedly fired several gunshots at police on Feb. 11.

Officers were initially dispatched at 2:10 a.m. to the home, located near 54th Avenue and Elwood Street, for reports of a woman who had been shot.

Once the first officer arrived, Jones allegedly opened fire and then barricaded himself inside the home.

Officers would later discover Jones had allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Shatifah Lobley, inside the home. Lobley's family told police she and Jones had a history of domestic violence, records show.

About 20 minutes into the standoff with police, Lobley's brother came outside carrying an infant. He was ordered to place the child on the ground and walk toward the officers.

Police video shows a group of officers then running over to retrieve the infant and getting hit with gunfire. The officers can be seen retreating away from the house as the gunshots ring out.

Another group of officers armed with shields and protective gear then attempt to rescue the baby again and manage to successfully move the child to a safe place.

After launching gas canisters into the home, officers entered and found Jones dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Morris' relatives told police he called them to say "goodbye" during the standoff and that he didn't want to go back to prison, police records show.

Morris was additionally talking to his girlfriend over the phone during the standoff, telling her Lobley was dead and that he was "tired," according to a police report.

At least nine officers were injured from the gunfire. All have since been released from the hospital.

Police records show officers sustained the following injuries:

Gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and right arm

Gunshot wound to left foot

Gunshot wound to left foot

Gunshot wounds to right hip, left elbow, right foot

Injury to left ankle; unknown if from direct gunshot or shrapnel/fragments

Shrapnel/fragments to the left arm and left side of neck-

Shrapnel/fragments to forehead above left eye

Shrapnel/fragments to the right thigh

Shrapnel/fragments to right arm

