PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are asking for help to find a suspect seen on video trying to steal a wheelchair out from under a woman riding on the Phoenix Light Rail on Nov. 29.

It happened near Jefferson Street, between 16th Street and 7th Street just before 4 p.m. when the suspect jumped up and pushed the woman in the wheelchair out of the light rail train car as she resisted.

The 28-year-old victim screamed for help as she fell over in the struggle. A bystander stopped the suspect from taking the woman's wheelchair and the suspect fled on foot.

You can watch it all play out on the video below, released by Phoenix PD.

Below is a closer look at the suspect.

Police describe him as a white male between 22 and 28 years old and between 5-foot-6 and 6-foot. He has dirty blond hair, a goatee and was wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans and reindeer slippers.

Phoenix PD

Anyone with information can contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (Spanish speaking).