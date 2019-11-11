VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Washington State Prison inmate is believed to be the kingpin of a meth ring responsible for distributing more than 200 pounds of the drug through the Daytona Beach and Orlando area.

According to a release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, around 40 people were wanted during the bust on Friday morning and more than two dozen were in custody by the time the sheriff’s office announced its findings.

They VBI and FBI launched investigation ‘Operation Extended Stay’ in Dec. 2018.

They say the ringleader, 42-year-old Jeffrey White, who is currently imprisoned at Washington State Prison in Davisboro, Ga., ran the ring through a contraband cell phone.

He’s currently serving a 20-year sentenced for aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office says search warrants and previous searches during the operation found 20 pounds of crystal meth, 327 pressed fentanyl pills, 64 Dilaudids, assorted other pills, marijuana, 5 guns (one stolen) and about $41,000 in cash.

Click here to see the list of people in Florida wanted or arrested as part of the operation.

