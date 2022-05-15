Warrant issued for Phoenix inmate who used other inmate's identity to be released

The MCSO has issued an arrest warrant for an inmate who was mistakenly released after he allegedly faked the identity of another inmate.

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for an inmate who was mistakenly released.

Anthony Pena allegedly assumed the identity of another inmate and was released around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, but authorities said the mistake wasn’t realized until six hours later.

Pena was originally booked on a warrant for failure to appear and drug charges with a $250 bond.

Sheriff’s officials said an internal investigation in connection to the erroneous release will be conducted to reveal any possible negligence or policy violations.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said any evidence of negligence or policy violations will be addressed accordingly.

