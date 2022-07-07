Wanted homicide suspect Oscar Valencia at large out of Pinal County

Police are searching for 40-year-old Oscar Valencia of Tucson after the shooting of two people that left one dead. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the wanted homicide suspect, Oscar Valencia of Tucson.

Valencia, 40, is wanted for a fatal double shooting on July 4 that left one man dead and a woman injured. Valencia is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

According to reports, the PCSO responded to a call on Monday evening for shots fired at a home on the 3000 block of Aravaipa Drive near Winkelman.

When deputies arrived, they found two gunshot wound victims. One, a 39-year-old man had died from his injuries. The other, a 38-year-old woman had sustained a superficial injury, officials said.

Police said that witnesses identified the shooter as Oscar Valencia and that Valencia was known to the woman he shot.

Officials said Valencia fled southbound on State Route 77 in a silver 2014 Jeep Patriot with Arizona license plate DDA1AXA.

Valencia was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black hat. Once again, Valencia is considered armed and dangerous.

The PCSO is asking the public to call 911 or contact Silent Witness if they see Valencia or the Jeep.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed