MCSO: Man arrested after firing on deputies, barricading himself inside home in Waddell

Authorities said the suspect had barricaded himself inside a home, but police were able to take the man into custody.

WADDELL, Ariz. — Editor's note: the attached video is from a previous broadcast.

A man was arrested with non-life-threatening injuries after a barricaded standoff with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday, officials said.

Reports from the MCSO said that deputies responded to a domestic violence call near Perryville Road & Olive Avenue in Waddell around 7:30 p.m.

Officials said that a man had entered a home with a gun and was threatening the people inside.

When deputies ordered the man to exit, he refused and soon stepped out of the garage with a firearm and threatened deputies on scene.

Although officials did not say who shot first, they confirmed that the suspect and deputies exchanged gunfire with one another before the man fled back inside.

MCSO's SWAT team was able to enter the house and arrest the man without further incident, authorities said.

The suspect was found to have a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time it isn't clear if the man was shot when deputies returned fire, or if the injury was self-inflicted, officials said. No one else was injured during the stand-off.

The investigation is still in the early stages, and information is subject to change.

The MCSO has not released the identity of the suspect or victims at this time.

