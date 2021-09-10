Viral video helps MCSO arrest alleged horse abusers

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detained two suspects on Thursday who are accused of breaking into a stable and throwing large rocks at horses.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects accused of throwing rocks at horses after a video of the crime began circulating on social media.

Lawrence Weinhart, 20, and a 16-year-old boy are facing charges of burglary and animal abuse after they allegedly injured two horses on Sept. 2. The incident allegedly took place at the Desert Hills Estates in Phoenix.

Video surveillance of the 30-minute attack was widely shared on Facebook, which helped detectives receive enough tips to find the suspects.

“This is just another great example of community members working with law enforcement on solving crimes,” said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone. “Tips from our communities are always an asset to our investigators when solving crimes.”

A GoFundMe page was created in an effort to offer a reward to anyone offering information leading to the arrest. No word yet on if anyone will receive the reward money.

12 News typically does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

