Vigilante-style attack kills 5 in northern Mexico

A burned-out pickup truck with a load of scrap metal was found near the bodies, along with a hand-written note on one of the corpses.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Prosecutors in northern Mexico say five men have been killed and two others wounded in a shooting attack on a highway. 

Prosecutors in the border state of Sonora say the killings may have been the work of vigilantes. 

A burned-out pickup truck with a load of scrap metal was found near the bodies, and a hand-written note on one of the corpses read, “This is what happens to thieves who go around stealing metal and dismantling ranches.”

The two wounded victims were taken to a local hospital. The attack occurred on a road to the town of Santa Ana, near the U.S. border.

 

