Surveillance video shows tense moments inside Arizona Walmart during hostage situation

The suspect was identified as 52-year-old Solomon Dominguez held employees’ hostage for almost an hour.

TAYLOR, Arizona — New video shows what it looked like inside a northern Arizona Walmart after a man held employees at gunpoint until one of them was able to wrestle it away from the suspect.

The incident happened at a Walmart in Taylor, Arizona at the end of July. The suspect was identified as 52-year-old Solomon Dominguez who is accused of holding employees hostage for almost an hour.

One of them managed to grab Dominguez's gun while he was distracted and he and the other employees ran out of the store.