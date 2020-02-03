PHOENIX — After a man allegedly drove off in a stolen car with a baby inside on Sunday afternoon, surveillance video captured the suspect dropping the baby off at a store.

Police said the victim was pumping gas and walking to the convenience store when he saw a man get into his car and drive away. The victim told police his 6-month-old son was in the car, along with his keys.

About 10 minutes after the theft was reported, an off-duty officer found the 6-month old boy in his car seat in a store near Indian School Road and Maryvale Parkway.

Video from a security camera shows the suspect stopping the car outside a Walmart, removing the baby from the back and leaving him in the store before driving away.

PREVIOUSLY: Baby recovered by off-duty officer after being stolen inside of car

Police said the father and the baby were reunited, and the baby was not injured.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with curly short hair. He was wearing a red shirt with white letters, tan shorts and black shoes.

The stolen car is a 2007 gray Kia Sorento with a temporary paper tag.

If you recognize the person in the video, contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

MORE NEWS:

• Valley motorcyclist taken off life support after hit-and-run, police still looking for driver who fled

• Man arrested after killing two while driving under the influence