Video released of Phoenix police shooting that left suspect dead

PHOENIX — Body-worn video was released of a shooting by Phoenix police officers that left a suspect dead last month.

The edited video released on Monday shows the shooting of 33-year-old Ekom Udofia near Indian School Road and I-17 on November 30.

Police got 911 calls of a man standing in the middle of the street, acting bizarrely and possibly under the influence of drugs.

When officers arrived, they found Udofia in the street holding a gun. Police say Udofia refused to cooperate with officers and walked towards them with the weapon in hand.

“Please drop the gun,” an officer can be heard saying in the video. “Do not make me shoot you. I got to shoot him.”

“Do it,” another officer said as a hail of gunfire erupted.

The video below was edited by the Phoenix Police Department and contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Udofia immediately fell to the ground in the video as officers continued to yell orders for him to drop the weapon, but police say he refused to let go.

When more officers arrived, Udofia was shot by bean bag rounds from a shotgun and was shot again when police say he raised the gun towards them.

Police continued to shoot Udofia with pepper balls until a K9 united was used to arrest him. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Officers gave Udofia medical treatment after the shooting, but he died at the hospital.

Four officers were involved in the shooting. None of them were hurt.