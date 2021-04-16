Video released of officer shooting man reportedly pointing gun at people inside Phoenix restaurant

The shooting happened on April 3 inside a restaurant near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police released an edited video compilation breaking down an officer-involved shooting that happened earlier this month on Friday.

Police said around 8 p.m. multiple reports came in of a man, later identified as 26-year-old Jose Arenas, threatening multiple people with a handgun and trying to rob them.

Patrol officers from the Maryvale Precinct responded to the scene and tracked Arenas to a nearby restaurant where he was reportedly outside waving a gun at people.

Officers told him to put the gun down, but he allegedly ran into the restaurant.

Police released officer-worn body camera footage and surveillance video from inside the restaurant.

The video shows Arenas waving a gun and people running away.

"Officers told Arenas to drop the gun, but he refused. He fled into the restaurant which was occupied by multiple people. Once inside, he pointed the gun and assaulted two customers. An officer followed Arenas into the restaurant and gave another command to drop the gun, which Arenas ignored. He pointed the handgun at the officer, and the officer fired at Arenas, striking him," a statement from police said.

Video shows an officer-involved shooting on 03/03 near 75th Ave./Indian School Rd. Officers responded to a subject threatening multiple people with a gun and attempting to rob them. The man pointed the gun at an officer, and he was shot.



Arenas was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they found a gun at the scene.

The officer involved in the shooting is assigned to the Maryvale Precinct and has been with the department for two years.

The shooting is still under investigation.