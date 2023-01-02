Video: Police looking for suspect in Glendale Circle K assault over alcohol

The video shows the suspect choking the victim multiple times.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department is looking for the suspect caught on video assaulting a Circle K employee in December.

Police were called to a "strong-armed robbery" around 3 a.m. on Dec.18 at the Circle K near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the department said.

The suspect attempted to obtain alcohol after the legally mandated time and was asked to leave by the victim, a clerk for Circle K.

The video shows the suspect choking the victim multiple times and causing the victim to sustain broken bones. The suspect then went to the cooler where he obtained alcohol and left the store without purchasing it.

The suspect has been identified as a Hispanic male with black hair driving a silver, four-door Mercedes Benz.

The Glendale Police Department Violent Crimes Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking for the public’s help in identifying any suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

