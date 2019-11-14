PHOENIX — A man's violent rampage through a Phoenix IHOP was all caught on surveillance camera.

The incident reportedly happened on Sept. 29 around 4:30 p.m. Police were called to the IHOP on 51st Avenue south of Interstate 10 for a reported fight.

Surveillance video shows 47-year-old Joe Meza getting up from a booth and walking over to two women sitting in another booth.

He grabs a coffee container from the women's table and proceeds to hit one of the women with it, according to court documents. The video shows Meza hitting the woman five or six times over the head.

Meza is seen in the video walking around the restaurant, throwing plates and mugs with coffee inside at the woman he's already beat with the coffee container.

He's then seen throwing a podium from the lobby at the woman. The victim dodges the podium.

RELATED: Surveillance video captures violent beat down in Phoenix

Cameras continue to film him as he goes throughout the restaurant rummaging through customers' property. Police say he took someone's purse.

When officers arrived, he allegedly still had the customer's purse.

Meza faces charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, criminal damage, burglary, and credit card theft.

Meza is listed as a transient on his court paperwork.

RELATED: Is your home safe? We tested security systems and the results are surprising