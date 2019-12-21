PHOENIX — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect seen on video stealing money from a man in a wheelchair at an ATM inside of a Phoenix QuikTrip.

Police say the first person who turn in the suspect can get up to $1,000 cash.

The incident happened Dec. 3 at the QuikTrip located near Indian School Road and 32nd street.

After the victim got his cash out of the machine, the suspect grabs the money from behind. After a brief struggle, the suspect gets the money and flees the QuikTrip.

Police say he was driving a Blue Kia Sportage.