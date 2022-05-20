Video captures suspected arsonist using what appears to be Molotov cocktails in Phoenix auto shop fire

Investigation underway for fire at Reliable Recovery Services fire. Surveillance video captures someone throwing fireballs into the impound yard last Sunday night.

PHOENIX — Dan and Lucy Ketterer are owners of Reliable Recovery Services in West Phoenix. Both have been in the repossession business for more than 20 years.

Early Monday morning they woke up to calls from one of their employees that someone set fire to the impound yard in the area of West McDowell Road and North Black Canyon Highway.

“I’m still in such shock to be quite honest," said Lucy. "Even coming back here, it hurts my insides. I mean, they’re not my cars but still, you just feel, I don’t know if hurt is the right word, but violated.”

Phoenix firefighters were able to put out the flames before they spread to the rest of the yard and an investigation is underway.

But it is the company's surveillance video that leads the Ketterers to believe their business was targeted.



“He looks over the fence and he just throws over this bottle or can or firebomb is what I call them," said Lucy. "A few seconds later he throws another one over.”

Shortly before midnight last Sunday, the video captures a person wearing a hoodie and backpack walking into the alley behind the impound yard.

Moments later, two fireballs that resemble Molotov cocktails are launched over the fence before the same person runs away.

“I can’t think of any other reason other than a disgruntled customer upset that their car was repossessed," said Lucy.

Now the couple is asking the public for help in finding the person responsible. Lucy said insurance premiums are high for those in the repossession business.

"This is a huge hit, we go up for renewal in September and we are on pins and needles," said Lucy. "I have no idea how much it will go up."

“I just hope they find the person who did it because it’s just wrong,” Lucy added.

Up to Speed