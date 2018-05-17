WESTBY, Wis. - Authorities in Wisconsin say new evidence suggests the victim in a 34-year-old cold case murder is likely from Arizona or New Mexico.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a woman was found outside Westby, Wisconsin on May 4, 1984. The woman's cause of death was ruled as severe head trauma.

Both of the woman's hands had been severed at the wrist and authorities said she was not murdered in the location where her body was found. There was no attempt to hide the body and her missing hands were never found, authorities said.

Attempts to identify the woman have been unsuccessful for the last three decades. But a pollen test on the woman's clothing done recently by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Chicago, has given authorities a potential lead.

The results pinpointed where the unidentified woman is likely from: Arizona or New Mexico.

"The pollen profile suggests the victim is most likely from an urban area in the Semi-Arid Highlands or lowest elevation zone of the Temperate Sierra found in the states of Arizona or New Mexico," a release read.

The woman is described as a white female with brown, graying hair. She was 5-foot-5 and weighed roughly 150 pounds. She was approximately 50-63 years old at the time of her death. She also had a 4 inch abdominal surgical scar, authorities said.

She was wearing a plaid three-quarter length coat and a dress with a light blue turtle neck top. The dress was black with a large blue and white paisley pattern. She was also wearing nylons which were rolled just above the knees. She had a tan slip and brown shoes size 8.5 B.

Both the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice are seeking the public's help in identifying the woman.

Anyone who may have information regarding the cold case can contact the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at 608-637-2124 or Wisconsin Department of Justice at 715-839-3830.

© 2018 KPNX