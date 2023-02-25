Victim identified in south Phoenix shooting

The deadly shooting happened on Thursday near Central and Euclid avenues, according to police.

PHOENIX — Police have released the name of a person killed on Thursday in a south Phoenix shooting. The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a business near Central and Euclid avenues.

Police identified the victim as William Masters, 27.

When officers responded to the incident they found Masters, who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died, according to authorities.

Detectives arrived to process the crime scene and interview witnesses. They were able to located a suspect in the shooting nearby, police said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with medical issues following the shooting. Once the suspect has been released from the hospital he will be booked into the jail, according to police.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

