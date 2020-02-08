Victim identified in a fatal hit-and-run, police ask for help identifying driver

There is an ongoing investigation into the identity of the driver who killed a man on Friday night.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Flagstaff Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, that a man was laying in a roadway as a result of a hit-and-run, police said.

Officers identified Nelvin Thompson, 55, as the victim. He was transported to a nearby medical center having sustained life-threatening injuries and died after arrival.

Officers from the police's Criminal Investigations Unit and Collision Reconstruction Unit said that the vehicle involved is likely to have significant front end damage, including on the hood and windshield.