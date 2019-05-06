PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose and a victim has died after a robbery and shooting at a Phoenix nail salon, according to police.

The incident happened at Idol Nails and Spa located near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 9:17 a.m. Police said the armed suspect robbed the nail salon and at some point, a shot was fired and struck a man inside.

A woman was also inside but was not hurt. Police say they don't know if the 45-year-old victim is an employee or owner of the salon.

The suspect is described as a man 20-30 years old, about 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall with a medium build wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants or shorts.

Phoenix PD asks anyone with information on the crime to call Phoenix PD Violent Crimes Bureau or Silent Witness.