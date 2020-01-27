Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing children with Arizona connections has five days to physically produce her children or be found in contempt of court.

Police contacted Lori Vallow, and her new husband Chad Daybell at a resort in Kauai'i. Rexburg police named Vallow and Daybell "persons of interest" in the disappearance of Lori's two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

The children were not with Vallow when police contacted them. The last time the children were see was in September.

Kauai'i Police Department assisted the Rexburg Police Department in serving a search warrant on their vehicle on Sunday, January 26th.

RELATED: $20K reward offered for missing Idaho kids that moved from Chandler

KPD says Vallow and Daybell have been staying in Kauai'i for unconfirmed amount of time.

On January 25th, KPD served Vallow with an order of petition in attempt to have her physically produce produce her children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Vallow and Daybell have been named persons of interest in the disappearance of Vallow's children: 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and his 17-year-old adopted sister, Tylee Ryan.

Joshua and Tylee were last seen in Idaho on Sept. 23. They have not been heard from since.

Vallow and Daybell initially said the youngest was in Arizona but police believe that was a lie.

Vallow and her children previously lived in Chandler.

Vallow's former husband, Charles, was found shot to death in their Chandler home in July. Chandler police said Vallow's brother shot Charles in self-defense.

The case is still under investigation.

Authorities had executed a search warrant earlier this month on Daybell's house, where his first wife Tammy Daybell was found dead in October.

Officials say child protection orders are usually confidential and sealed to protect the anonymity of the parties, but in this case, the Madison County Prosecutor's Office got a court order allowing them to unseal certain details pertaining to the case.

RELATED: 911 audio, bodycam video reveal more about man's death months before son went missing

The investigation remains ongoing and is being led by Rexburg police.