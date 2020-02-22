REXBURG, Idaho — Documents released in the case of two missing kids with ties to the Valley show the process Rexburg police in Idaho have gone through as they search for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

According to the documents, everywhere police looked, the children weren't found.

1. Lori Vallow's Apartment - November 27, 2019

Documents show police found most of the clothing in the apartment had been taken, while furniture remained.

While J.J. was not found at the apartment, a bottle of Risperidone prescribed to J.J. was found. Police say the prescription was filled for J.J. in January 2019 in Arizona, and still had pills inside.

However, police say the Idaho State Pharmacy Board verified the prescription has not been filled in Idaho.

According to the documents Lori Vallow moved into the apartment in Rexburg, Idaho at the beginning of September 2019.

Neighbors tell police they helped Vallow move into the apartment, and saw Tylee and J.J. as well, but hadn't seen them since September.

2. Lori Vallow's Storage Unit - November 27, 2019

Inside the storage unit at Self-Storage Plus in Rexburg, Idaho, documents say police found a blanket with J.J and Tylee's pictures on them, a backpack with J.J.'s initials, toys and clothing.

The storage unit also contained bikes, a scooter and a photo album.

3. Phone Records and iCloud Account

Rexburg police say in the court documents they searched phone records and an iCloud account belonging to Lori Vallow, which they say shows the Vallow, Tylee, Alex Cox, and J.J. all took a day trip to Yellowstone National Park on September 8, 2019.

A photo from Lori's iCloud account shows Tylee was at the park. Police say that is the last time they found any record of Tylee being with Lori Vallow, and they have no witnesses to verify Tylee has been seen since then.

4. American Airlines

Rexburg police served a search warrant on American Airlines travel records.

Police say in the documents it shows Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, flew from Los Angeles to Kauai on the airline on December 1, 2019.

They say there's no information to show the pair has come back to the mainland of the U.S. since then.

Documents also show the search warrant proves J.J. and Tylee weren't with Vallow when she flew to Kauai.

5. Care.com

Investigators say they found Vallow had been using Care.com to find a babysitter for J.J.

The documents say the search warrant allowed police to contact the babysitter Vallow hired to start September 19, 2019.

According to the documents, the babysitter says on September 24, 2019, the babysitter contacted Vallow, which is when Vallow told her J.J. had gone to stay with his grandmother, and she no longer needed the babysitter.

6. Search warrants in Hawaii

Several search warrants were served on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, their rental car, and the condo they were staying in on Kauai. Police outline in the documents, birth certificates for Tylee and J.J., two iPads, J.J.'s school registration receipts from Idaho, and Tylee's financial transaction card were all located.

Police also say Tylee's bank card has been used since the last sighting of Tylee.

While serving a search warrant on the condo, police say no items in the garage or house belonged to a child, and nothing was found in the condo that belonged to Tylee or J.J.

Police also note the condo has two rooms, and the second room "had no signs of being lived in or otherwise occupied."

Documents also say while surveillance was conducted on Vallow and Daybell, the children have not been seen with them on the island of Kauai.

