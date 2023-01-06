Valley woman must pay U-Haul $2.5M for years-long insurance scam

A claims processor for an insurance company has been sentenced to prison for using the identities of U-Haul retirees to submit fraudulent medical claims.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — An insurance claims processor has been sentenced to prison for carrying out a years-long scheme that netted her millions of dollars in stolen funds from an Arizona-based company.

Jamie L. Baltazar, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to committing theft while working for Oxford Life as a claims processor.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said the defendant took advantage of her job position by gaining access to a master list containing the names of U-Haul retirees who were having their medical payments processed by Oxford Life.

Between 2011 and 2019, Baltazar generated fraudulent medical claims by using the names of these U-Haul retirees. When a stipend check would be sent to cover the out-of-pocket expenses for those claims, Baltazar would reroute the check to her home address and deposit the funds in a personal account.

MCAO said Baltazar netted up to $25,000 per month before she was caught. As a result of her conviction, the defendant must pay $2.5 million in restitution to U-Haul, records show.

“This individual took advantage of her position and her access to substantial sums of other people’s money over an eight-year period," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a statement.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.