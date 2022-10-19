Valley woman accused of back-to-back run-ins with police 2 weeks apart

Kristina Duranceau, 33, faces a slew of charges in separate incidents that occurred in the East Valley over the last month.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman faces a slew of criminal charges after two run-ins with the police that happened two weeks apart.

In both, the suspect is accused of ramming a stolen car into police cars, and some are wondering how she was able to commit similar offenses within such a short span of time.

On Sunday, Tempe police responded to a stolen vehicle, when the driver got out and ran. They then say a passenger, 33-year-old Kristina Duranceau, allegedly jumped into the driver's seat and put the car in reverse.

"Kristina accelerated in reverse, ramming into the police vehicle behind her," said Sgt. Greg Bacon. "Officers ran from their positions to seek cover as Kristina continued ramming into the police vehicles that were on scene."

After multiple attempts to stop her, officers fired shots. Still, she drove off, but then hit a wall where she was arrested.

"Kristina continued her erratic and unpredictable behavior of ramming into police vehicles on scene to evade apprehension," said Bacon. "This incident was a dynamic, rapidly evolving and fluid event which Kristina made it clear she was going to make every attempt to evade arrest disregarding the safety of officers and the community."

Surprisingly, it's not the first time she's accused of doing this.

Two weeks earlier on Oct. 1, Gilbert police say Duranceau was allegedly driving a stolen car near Guadalupe and Lindsay roads, when officers say she intentionally ran or attempted to strike three police vehicles.

She also allegedly hit a home, where she was arrested. The next day, she appeared before a judge, who set a $10,000 bond. Duranceau was still released, without posting bail.

"They have to have charges filed within 48 hours," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "It wasn't submitted to us in a timely manner."

Mitchell says because the charges weren't filed by Gilbert police within that time frame, Duranceau was released even though the bail wasn't made. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says they didn't get the paperwork for four days.

In a statement, Gilbert police told 12News why the paperwork wasn't filed:

"Duranceau was first transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries due to her suspected level of intoxication. She was later transported to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office ITR facility for the booking process. During this process, the required paperwork was submitted late due to an administrative error within Gilbert PD, which resulted in Duranceau being released. The charging documents were provided to MCAO and they are currently under review."

Duranceau is currently in the hospital recovering from multiple gunshot wounds, she is expected to survive. Her case is currently being reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

