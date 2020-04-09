Valley urgent care provider convicted of health fraud

UCXtra Umbrella, LLC, ordered to pay $12.5 million in restitution

PHOENIX — Urgent cares operating under the name "Urgent Care Extra", primarily in the Phoenix and Tucson areas, have been convicted and ordered to pay $12.5 million in restitution for health care fraud.

Urgent Care Extra's account for more than 30 urgent care centers under the UCXtra Umbrella, LLC, parent company. According to a statement from the District Attorney, between the years 2012 and 2016, more than one million patients visited UCXtra clinics.

UCXtra pleaded guilty to intentionally using patient care practices and billing processes that caused overstated services to claim inflated reimbursement rates from health insurance companies. They also admitted to ordering non-necessary tests to get higher reimbursement rates, the statement said.

U.S. Attorney Michael Bailey released the following statement:

“Greed-driven schemes like this one drive up health care costs and hurt all Americans. This excellent investigation by the FBI and IRS will send a clear message to health care providers that fraudulent billing will be held to account.”