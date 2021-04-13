Valley tutor previously accused of molesting kids arrested for fraud

Before he worked in Arizona, records show Smith was arrested at least 10 times in Illinois and Indiana for a variety of charges.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An East Valley tutor accused of molesting students was recently arrested by MCSO for fraud, according to the Chandler Police Department, which was also investigating the tutor.

12 News has reported on Brett Smith before. He's a self-employed tutor, who changed his name when he moved to Arizona from Brett Zagorac to Brett Smith, according to records.

In 2020, 12 News confirmed at least six families reported him to Chandler PD and MCSO for inappropriately touching kids during tutoring sessions.

Victims tell 12 News they think he was trying to hide his past by changing his name.

Before he worked in Arizona, records show Smith was arrested at least 10 times in Illinois and Indiana for a variety of charges ranging from inappropriate touching to sexual abuse. In some cases, charges were dropped, but in three incidents, he was convicted of misdemeanor battery and served time in jail.

He and DPS are also in a lawsuit battle over whether Smith should be allowed to have a fingerprint card to work with kids.