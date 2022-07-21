Valley teen thought she was going to a party. Then she realized she was being sex trafficked

A 21-year-old man was recently sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for sex trafficking an Arizona teenager.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A California man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a Valley teenager in the summer of 2020.

Jahque Dijion Williams, 21, of Los Angeles was sentenced last week in an Arizona courthouse for crimes committed against a 17-year-old girl two years ago.

The teen had initially met Williams through corresponding on social media and the defendant eventually invited her to attend a party in the Phoenix area, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.

But once the teen arrived at the social gathering, she realized it was a "recruiting party" for sex workers.

The victim was forced to spend the night at a short-term rental with Williams. The following morning, the teen said she was instructed to "walk to the car, keep your head down and do nothing," court records show.

Williams then transported the juvenile and an adult female across state lines to California and told them they would work for him. The defendant explained to the teen she would earn $250 for each date and instructed her to post advertisements for herself online.

But Williams later became upset when he couldn't verify the teenager's age and proceeded to threaten the victim, court records show. The teen also told investigators about multiple instances of violence taking place while she was at the California residence.

The defendant eventually decided to drop the girl off at a Greyhound bus station, where the teen alerted an employee to call the police.

Up to Speed