Valley teen posts Snapchat video of him firing several gunshots at another teen's home, records show

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Valley teenager is facing several felony charges after authorities discovered a Snapchat video purportedly showing them firing several gunshots into a Glendale home.

Court records show the 15-year-old boy was taken into custody on Dec. 15 after investigators recovered evidence that allegedly placed him at the scene of a residential shooting on the night of Dec. 13 near Glendale and 75th avenues.

A teenage girl was home at the time of the shooting with a couple of relatives. At least five gunshots pierced through the girl's bedroom and no injuries were reported, records show.

The girl told Glendale police a boy had recently made threats of wanting to shoot her.

Investigators reviewed the boy's social media accounts and found published pictures of firearms and a Snapchat video that appeared to document the recent shooting.

"It shows a first-person perspective of the shooter as he approached the house, lifted a gun in his right hand, and fired at least five rounds into the house," investigators wrote in a report.

Police noted finding other Snapchat videos that appeared to show the suspect driving and waving a gun around.

A voice heard in the shooting video was identified as the suspect's and police allegedly found clothing in his residence matching items captured in the video.

The juvenile suspect allegedly admitted to making the Snapchat videos but denied trying to kill the girl or her family. He allegedly told police he was trying to teach the girl a "lesson" after she took his jacket the night before, court records show.

The suspect is facing several felony charges in Maricopa County Superior Court. 12 News is not identifying him due to his age.

