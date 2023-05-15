Valley students react to fatal shooting of 17-year-old

Desiree Rivas was shot outside of a home near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

PHOENIX — Students from Cesar Chavez High School along with an entire School District are reacting to the sudden death of a junior who was shot and killed over the weekend, after leaving a party in the west Valley.

The 17-year-old victim was identified by Phoenix police as Desiree Rivas.

The teen was shot outside of a home near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Students who were leaving campus Monday stopped to share their thoughts on the tragic incident.

"Sunday morning, I woke up and it was just all-over social media. I didn't really know what happened, they were just saying RIP."

Students shared how they found out about the news of Rivas' passing. They added, just how sad it is that such a young lady with a bright future could be killed in an instant.

"I was just shocked. It's just sad like it could happen to any of us, you can't even have a party anymore without guns getting involved."

Phoenix police released the victim's name earlier Monday, as many students tried to wrap their minds around this senseless loss.

Officers said Rivas was shot and killed just after midnight, first responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Phoenix Union High School District remembered the young cheerleader.

The district shared a statement with 12News:

"I can confirm that she was one of our students and a member of the cheer squad. As you can imagine, it is a devastating day for many at Chavez HS.

We shared this news with our students and staff. We provided additional support on campus for those in need and will work with her family as much as possible to help in any way we can."

While students do send their sympathies, they're also second-guessing going to certain gatherings in the future.

"I just send my condolences to everyone who was affected by her death. I'll just definitely watch out who I'm around, I'll be more aware on where I go and who I’m with."

This case is still under investigation and the suspect or suspects responsible remain outstanding.

Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

