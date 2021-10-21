x
Crime

Valley shooting leaves 1 man seriously injured, police say

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near North Phoenix, on Thursday morning.
PHOENIX — A man has been deemed seriously injured after being struck multiple times by gunfire, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to the area of 28th Drive and Cactus Road regarding a shooting Thursday at around 10 a.m., police said.

Authorities found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds after arriving on the scene, the department said. 

Police believe the man was shot by someone inside a vehicle who later fled the scene before officers arrived, based on preliminary information.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified. 

This investigation is ongoing. Check back with 12 News for updates.

