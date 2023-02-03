Valley school photographer accused of sex crimes

The 29-year-old photographer had worked at various Valley schools. He was taken into custody this week for alleged sex crimes.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Valley school photographer was arrested this week after investigators allegedly found incriminating evidence on his personal devices.

Robert Lagunas, 29, of Gilbert is accused of sexually exploiting a minor after police allegedly found explicit materials on his computer and phone.

Court records show Lagunas worked for a company that would take photos at various Valley schools.

An undercover investigator communicated with someone believed to be Lagunas in a chat application where the suspect allegedly discussed being attracted to underage girls. In this chat app, records show that Lagunas allegedly discussed being a school photographer.

Court records show the suspect was previously convicted in 2008 of "lascivious acts" with a child in California and was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

After investigators executed a search warrant on Thursday, Lagunas was taken into custody and booked into the Maricopa County jail.

