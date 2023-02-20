Valley police made over 300 arrests in days leading up to Super Bowl

At least 48 felony arrests were made in the Valley during the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII that were part of a human trafficking investigation.

PHOENIX — The Valley's police agencies reported making dozens of arrests during a sex trafficking operation conducted in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 11, the Phoenix Police Department and several other agencies attempted to interdict and deter prostitution-related activities while the Valley was hosting the biggest sporting event of the year.

The operation resulted in 48 felony arrests and 300 misdemeanor arrests, Phoenix police said. Five juveniles and one adult victim were recovered, as well as seven firearms were taken off the streets, police added.

The investigation prioritized investigating adults who were trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators, and interdicting street prostitution.

Suspects who have been identified as potential traffickers are being further investigated by local and federal agencies, police said.

Over 100 officers participated in this operation, which took place in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, and Glendale.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.