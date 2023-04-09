Valley neighborhoods seeing an uptick in mail thefts

The USPS told 12News it has seen an uptick in collection box thefts across the Phoenix Metro area.

PHOENIX — The United States Postal Service is warning of a spike in mail thefts happening across the Valley.

12News spoke to residents of an Ahwatukee neighborhood who were recently targeted. Lisa Wood lives in one of the areas hit by the thieves, near Ray Road and 48th Street.



"I don't know who did it and I don't know why they did it but it's ridiculous," said Wood.



Wood pointed out the damage caused by the thieves.



"The mailboxes were broken into, open and exposed," said Wood.

Ahwatukee isn't the only place to be targeted, thefts have been a widespread problem across the Valley.

Recently Scottsdale police said they were working with US Postal Inspectors after thefts from collection boxes and residential mailboxes in the city.

Many of thefts are occurring at night, according to the USPS.

According to the USPS, when there's damage to a mailbox or collection box, mail cannot be delivered or collected from the location, forcing many to retrieve and drop off mail from the post office.

"We didn't have mail, and we had to go to the mailbox hub and pick up our mail which was really annoying because it was really annoying and it wasn't easy and convenient," said Wood.

That could be weeks or months, depending on the damage and how quickly they get fixed.

The USPS offered the following tips to prevent mail theft:

Don’t let incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox.

Deposit outgoing mail through a number of secure manners including inside your local Post Office or at your place of business or by handing it to a letter carrier.

Sign up for Informed Delivery and get daily digest emails that preview your mail and packages scheduled to arrive soon.

Become involved and engaged in your neighborhood via neighborhood watches and local social media groups to spread awareness and share information.

Keep an eye out for your letter carrier. If you see something that looks suspicious, or you see someone following your carrier, call 911.

If your mail has been stolen, you can report it to the USPS by clicking here. You can also call 877-876-2455.

