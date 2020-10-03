CHANDLER, Ariz. — A mother was arrested in Chandler for allegedly leaving her 3-year-old daughter in her car alone and having drugs in the car with the girl.

Chandler police responded to a home near Pecos Road and Cottonwood Street on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a 3-year-old girl was sitting in the driver's seat of a car alone. The car was running with the keys in the ignition and the music was turned up loud.

Investigators allege they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the center console near where the girl was sitting.

Investigators say the child was alone for about 18 minutes.

Eventually, the child's mother, Hanan Dema, 23, came out of the house eating a bowl of noodles, court documents say.

Dema faces charges that include child endangerment and marijuana possession.

