Valley middle school bathroom set on fire in 'act of vandalism,' school says

PHOENIX — A Valley middle school had to evacuate students Monday afternoon after a bathroom was set on fire just before students were released for the day.

A fire was reported after a large amount of smoke was seen coming from the boys' bathroom at Vista Verde Middle School near Union Hills Drive and 28th Street in Phoenix, according to a letter sent home to parents Monday evening.

According to the letter, the fire is being investigated as an act of vandalism.

A toilet paper dispenser and bathroom stall door were vandalized in the bathroom as well, according to the letter.

All students and staff were able to safely leave the buildings as the Phoenix Fire Department arrived to the school the letter read.

After it was deemed safe for students and staff to return to the buildings, classes were dismissed for the day, no injuries were reported.

The restroom will be closed until repairs are made due to fire damage, according to the letter.

Classes will resume as scheduled tomorrow.

The school asks parents and students to share any information they know about the vandalism by calling Crime Stop at 602-262-6151.

