Valley Metro camera catches suspect in violent road rage incident

Jenee Pannell, 27, was arrested for allegedly shooting a motorist on Oct. 21 in Phoenix after police found surveillance footage that captured her license plate.

PHOENIX — Surveillance footage has helped Phoenix police arrest a 27-year-old woman accused of shooting a motorist last month during a road rage incident.

Jenee Anisah Mariaanne Pannell was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault and endangerment after she allegedly fired a gun at a car with a 2-year-old child riding as a passenger.

On Oct. 21, a white Chevrolet Tahoe was driving north along 43rd Avenue next to a vehicle allegedly driven by Pannell. As the two cars were stopped at the 43rd and Peoria avenues intersection, the two drivers got into a verbal argument.

After the light changed to green, the two cars began moving forward and the Tahoe slowly drifted into the other vehicle's lane.

Phoenix police said Pannell allegedly reacted by firing a single gunshot through the Tahoe's rear window. The bullet's projectile struck the Tahoe's driver in the head, knocking him unconscious.

The Tahoe then crashed into an iron fence. The driver was taken to the hospital for critical injuries. His girlfriend sustained minor injuries and his 2-year-old son was not injured, police said.

A Valley Metro bus was driving behind the suspect's vehicle and one of its surveillance cameras recorded the shooting, as well as captured the suspect's license plate.

Phoenix police investigators were able to track the plate number to Pannell. Cell phone data allegedly showed Pannell's phone was in the area of the shooting at the time it occurred, police said.

Pannell was booked on charges of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, discharging a firearm, and endangerment.

