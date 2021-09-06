Valley officer shoots at suspect after police car collision

A Mesa police officer shot at a suspect after they allegedly hit a marked police car.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has located the suspects who fled the scene of a welfare check after they attempted to hit officers with a vehicle.

Police were called near the intersection of South Westwood and West 8th Avenue to check on the welfare of a driver who was parked in a running car for nearly six hours, the department said.

Officers found two people who appeared to be passed out inside of the vehicle, police said. When the officers woke the driver up, the driver reversed the vehicle and hit a marked patrol car behind the suspect vehicle.

One of the officers got out of their vehicle at the scene, the department said. The suspect then reportedly made a U-turn and drove towards the officer.

The officer fired their gun at the suspect's vehicle, officers said. The suspects fled southbound.

The passenger of the suspect's care has been taken into custody, police said. The driver has since been transported to the hospital and will be interviewed and booked by police upon release.

