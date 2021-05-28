Valley man shot, killed after refusing to hand over money in robbery, home invasion

The male victim, identified as 21-year-old, Malik Recasner, was transported to a nearby hospital by fire personnel, where he later died.

PHOENIX —

A Valley man was shot and killed after refusing to hand over money in a robbery and home invasion late Thursday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of 4700 North 19th Avenue for a shooting, PPD said.

According to the department, a male suspect approached a male victim who was standing near his apartment and demanded money while holding the victim at gunpoint. The male victim refused and was walking back to his apartment when the suspect shot him.

The suspect forced his way into the victim’s apartment, PPD said. A female who was inside the apartment hid while the suspect took property from the apartment. PPD said the suspect then fled before police arrived.

The male victim, identified as 21-year-old, Malik Recasner, was transported to a nearby hospital by fire personnel, where he later died, PPD said. The adult female was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Up to Speed