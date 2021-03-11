Valley man charged for allegedly killing father, daughter in Glendale crash

Jordan Young, 33, is facing second-degree murder charges after he allegedly caused a car crash last November that killed a 12-year-old girl and her father.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department filed criminal charges last week against the driver who allegedly killed a 12-year-old girl and her father last November.

Jordan Allen Young, 33, is facing multiple charges of second-degree murder and endangerment after he allegedly struck the victims' vehicle near 59th Avenue and Union Hills Drive on Nov. 7, 2020.

According to court records, Young was allegedly driving at high speeds of 70 mph before he rear-ended the family's vehicle.

Jesus Arroyo Alba, 52, and his 12-year-old daughter were riding in the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. Two other people in the car were injured.

A blood test completed shortly after the crash allegedly showed Young had an alcohol level of 0.24, which is three times above the legal limit for driving, court records show.

"Mr. Young admitted (to) drinking alcohol earlier in the evening and speeding at (the) time of the collision," Glendale investigators wrote in a report.

Investigators spent an extensive amount of time reconstructing the crash site and collecting evidence before filing criminal charges against Jordan last week.

Glendale police said Young has been taken into custody and booked on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangerment.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

