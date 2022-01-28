x
Valley man accused of strangling ex-wife to death in her Scottsdale home

When officers arrived at the woman’s home, they found the suspect's ex-wife unresponsive on the floor.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Gilbert man is behind bars, accused of strangling his ex-wife to death in her Scottsdale home.

Just after noon on Thursday, officers responded to the Shadow Mountain Village Mobile Home Park near McClintock Drive and McKellips Road for a stabbing call, according to the Salt River Police Department. 

Police said 53-year-old Anthony Hyland called police to report a stabbing at his ex-wife’s home.

Hyland told officers that he knocked his ex-wife unconscious while trying to defend himself. Hyland then said his ex took off with a knife in an unknown direction. 

When officers arrived at the woman’s home, they found Hyland’s ex-wife unresponsive on the floor, police said. 

Investigators noticed she had contusions around her neck, indicating she may have been strangled. Emergency crews pronounced her deceased a short time later, police said. 

Police reports indicate responding officers observed Hyland had a strong odor of alcohol on his body.

A background check indicated Hyland had received two misdemeanor convictions for domestic violence in 2021. 

Hyland was taken into custody and is facing second-degree murder charges.  

Domestic violence resources 

If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 (SAFE). 

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383. 

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404  

Go here for more local resources and shelters. 

RELATED: Never Alone: A list of resources for domestic violence victims in Arizona 

