Valley man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at ex-girlfriend's home

During the man's interview with police, he reportedly admitted to lighting the glass bottle filled with gasoline and throwing it at his ex-girlfriend's home.

PHOENIX — A Valley man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at his ex-girlfriend's home, police said.

Court documents indicate on Nov. 14, officers responded to reports of a man throwing an explosive device at an apartment complex in Phoenix. When officers arrived, they found a broken glass bottle with remnants of a burning rag in front of the home.

The homeowner told police she saw her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Jonathan Peyatt, drive-by her apartment, and when she went outside, she found the Molotov cocktail burning in her driveway.

The woman's current boyfriend also told police he saw Peyatt's vehicle drive by the apartment before turning around and heading back toward the home. The man said he followed Peyatt's vehicle back to the apartment, where he found the device burning in the driveway.

According to court documents, video evidence collected from a neighbor also showed Peyatt's vehicle driving by the woman's home before the incident occurred.

Officers were able to locate Peyatt's vehicle and stop him for questioning.

During his interview with police, court documents say Peyatt admitted to lighting the glass bottle filled with gasoline and throwing it out of his vehicle at his ex-girlfriend's apartment.

Peyatt is facing charges of arson and weapon violations.

