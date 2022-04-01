Valley man accused of installing spy camera in bathroom of Peoria gym

Peoria police arrested Michael L. Wilson, 73, on Friday for allegedly installing a small camera inside the public restroom of a local gym.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A member of a Peoria gym has been arrested on suspicion of installing a small camera inside one of the facility's restrooms.

Michael L. Wilson, 73, was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of hiding a camera inside a diaper-changing station that recorded one of the gym's employees using the restroom.

Court records show the employee noticed electrical tape sticking out from the changing station and discovered the mini spy camera attached to velcro inside the station.

Peoria police reviewed footage recorded on the camera and allegedly observed a suspect resembling Wilson setting up the device.

The incident was reported at a gym located near Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Investigators reviewed footage recorded by the gym's security cameras and observed Wilson hanging around the bathroom at the time of the incident, court records show.

The gym helped authorities identify the suspect by pulling up his membership records.

Police searched Wilson's home in Cave Creek and allegedly found two recording devices similar to the one found in the gym's bathroom.

Wilson was taken into custody and is facing charges of unlawful recording.

