Chandler 'internet predator' gets 20 years for exploiting people online

Devon Sharma, who has a history of sex offenses in Maricopa County, was recently sentenced to a lengthy prison term for exploiting young women.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler man with a history of exploiting young women has been sentenced to spend the next 20 years in prison after he tricked victims into sending him inappropriate photos of themselves.

Devon Sharma, 28, was sentenced earlier this month after pleading guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to sex trafficking, pandering, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Sharma would present himself as a woman from a modeling agency online in order to gain the trust of young women and teenagers, according to Chandler police.

After the victims sent Sharma photos, the defendant would then extort them for money or sex in exchange for Sharma not publishing their photos online.

Prosecutors have described the defendant as an "internet predator" and a "prolific offender."

“Young women and teenagers can be easily exploited by internet predators. It takes courage for victims of these crimes to come forward and the bravery demonstrated by the victims in this case has prevented future acts of exploitation by this individual,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a statement.

Court records show Sharma has been the subject of multiple investigations since he was a high school student in Gilbert.

Prosecutors first filed felony charges against him in 2012 after classmates accused Sharma of massaging and groping them in the locker room, according to the Gilbert Sun News.

Sharma pleaded guilty to lesser offenses and was placed on probation for three years. About a year after his probation ended, Sharma would again be charged in court for committing felonies in Maricopa County.

Court records show prosecutors charged him in 2018 with computer tampering, sex trafficking, and extortion.

After Sharma pleaded guilty and was awaiting sentencing for the 2018 case, Chandler police filed more charges for exploiting people online.

Sharma is not getting the maximum possible prison sentence allowed under the most recent plea agreement he's signed with prosecutors.

After completing his 20-year prison sentence, Sharma will be placed on lifetime probation and must register as a sex offender.

